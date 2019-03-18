Advisory Resource Group Acquires Shares of 8,893 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,985,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,725,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $132.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

