Aecom (ACM) Holdings Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aecom by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,705,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aecom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Aecom has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $37.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $435,180.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $752,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,117.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aecom (ACM) Holdings Lifted by Bokf Na” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/aecom-acm-holdings-lifted-by-bokf-na.html.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.