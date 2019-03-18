Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Stake Lowered by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,508 shares during the period. Aerie Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 4.17% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $68,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $387,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $47.06. 4,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,116. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

