Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.61 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 226,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 430,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

