Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 230.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,510,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 451.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.86 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Raymond James raised Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

