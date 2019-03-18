Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 171,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.86 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

WARNING: “Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/agree-realty-co-adc-holdings-lifted-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.