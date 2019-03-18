Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stake Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $66.21. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,406. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

