Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $734,285.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $734,285.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00049904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and AidosMarket.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.03460079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.01497533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.03993401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.01326576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00110185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.01354491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00332651 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AidosMarket and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

