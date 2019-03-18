AiLink Token (ALI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. AiLink Token has a total market cap of $348,212.00 and $19,125.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AiLink Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00449758 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00086740 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000264 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003484 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000235 BTC.

AiLink Token Token Profile

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,404,842,635 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in.

AiLink Token Token Trading

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AiLink Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AiLink Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.