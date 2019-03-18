Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Aion has a market capitalization of $40.68 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00003470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Aion has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00386595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.01671880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229617 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 291,866,662 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, Koinex, Binance, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Liqui and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

