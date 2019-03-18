Albemarle Co. (ALB) Holdings Decreased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3,087.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $96,814.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/albemarle-co-alb-holdings-decreased-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.