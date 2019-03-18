Alcanna (CLIQ) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Alcanna stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. Alcanna has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.56.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of January 14, 2019, the company owned and operated 174 retail locations in Alberta, British Columbia; and Alaska, as well as 62 Alliance stores primarily under the Liquor Depot and Nova Cannabisâ brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.