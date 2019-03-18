Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Position Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Align Technology by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Align Technology by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.59.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.33 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

