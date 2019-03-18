Allegion PLC (ALLE) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $702.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 77.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

In other news, insider Patrick S. Shannon sold 34,898 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $3,051,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 618 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $56,584.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,129 shares of company stock worth $5,928,592. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

