Alliance Global Partners Lowers CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Price Target to C$5.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. GMP Securities dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$6.73. The company has a market cap of $773.73 million and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider John Michael Hooks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$65,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,512,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,930,735.98. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,328,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,840,440.08.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.