Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 928.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,184.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $823.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,437 shares of company stock worth $38,346,021. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Intl Fcstone Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/alphabet-inc-goog-holdings-trimmed-by-intl-fcstone-inc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.