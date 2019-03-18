Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,313.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,190.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

