Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 226,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,356,000 after buying an additional 108,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,977,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,712.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.63.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

