AMEN Properties (AMEN) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Head to Head Comparison

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AMEN Properties has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $80.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMEN Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 5 0 2.45

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $104.56, indicating a potential downside of 2.89%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 148.90% 35.57% 34.42% Mid-America Apartment Communities 14.01% 3.41% 1.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.68 million 14.84 $2.41 million N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.57 billion 7.80 $222.89 million $6.04 17.83

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store and Other segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been identified for disposition, and communities that have incurred a significant casualty loss. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

