America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 103.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,062,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,196,000 after buying an additional 10,218,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,347,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,447,000 after buying an additional 2,594,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 93.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 1,543,811 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 1,019,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter worth $14,692,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

