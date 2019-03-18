American Electric Power (AEP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Electric’s shares outperformed the industry in the past one year. The company’s investment strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. In sync with this, the company has been making substantial investments. This provides stability to the company’s revenue stream. American Electric has a stable earnings base of approximately 5.4 million customers spread over 11 states. This provides stability to the company’s revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. The company’s geographically-diversified operations allow it to avail transmission opportunities with better returns, compared with its single-state utility peers. However, American Electric is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.26. 80,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,208. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

