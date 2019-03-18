American Express (AXP) is Samlyn Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 327.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 985,591 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.9% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of American Express worth $122,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in American Express by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.66.

WARNING: “American Express (AXP) is Samlyn Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/american-express-axp-is-samlyn-capital-llcs-8th-largest-position.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.