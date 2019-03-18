American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $5,970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,253. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,898,157 over the last 90 days. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 149.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

