American International Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 414,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/american-international-group-inc-acquires-new-position-in-equitrans-midstream-etrn.html.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.