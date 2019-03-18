American International Group Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of LogMeIn worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at about $65,253,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 813,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 595,331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,182,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 234,717 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,405,996.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $81.99 on Monday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

