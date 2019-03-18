Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holdings Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693,110 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after acquiring an additional 76,497 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 410,379 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 530,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. FIG Partners raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

