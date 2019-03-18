Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.79.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

