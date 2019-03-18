Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. Amon has a total market capitalization of $245,007.00 and $632.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00388528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.01666482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00229887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004886 BTC.

About Amon

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,804,857 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.