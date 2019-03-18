Analysts Anticipate Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will announce $131.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.31 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $136.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year sales of $583.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.16 million to $584.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $607.52 million, with estimates ranging from $604.83 million to $610.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.16 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $545.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.72. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

