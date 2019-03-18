Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.90. 350,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,656. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,319,624 shares in the company, valued at $78,926,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $48,952.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,242 shares of company stock worth $5,683,836 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9,859.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.