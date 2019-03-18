Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group Inc (TGI) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.33. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $807.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 149.35% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,567.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.72. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

