Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

BLMN opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

