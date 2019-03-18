Analysts Offer Predictions for DURECT Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for DURECT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.70%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $120.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.16. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 541.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124,878 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

