Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diodes (DIOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD):

3/7/2019 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2019 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2019 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2019 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2019 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2019 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.59. 291,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.89. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,679 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 4,965 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $203,018.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,837.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Diodes by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after buying an additional 965,112 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,111,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after buying an additional 474,140 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Diodes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,232,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

