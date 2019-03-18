Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Target Price at $45.33

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

ACRS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

