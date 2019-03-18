Analysts Set Expectations for BioTime, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BTX)

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for BioTime in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioTime’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioTime in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of BioTime in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of BioTime in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioTime in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $1.73 on Monday. BioTime has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,179,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,467,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BioTime in the 4th quarter worth about $3,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,778 shares during the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

