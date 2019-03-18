Analysts Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Price Target at $41.41

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17,692.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

