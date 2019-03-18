Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,380. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $490.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 68.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 103.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

