AnalytixInsight (ALY) Trading Up 10.1%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) shares were up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 278,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 130,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57.

About AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

