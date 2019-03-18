Analyzing Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) & Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (OTCMKTS:ACSF) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Gladstone Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Investment $58.35 million 6.66 $60.68 million $0.82 14.44

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Profitability

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Investment 171.29% 6.42% 3.91%

Dividends

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.1%. Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gladstone Investment pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Gladstone Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

