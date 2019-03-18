Analyzing Booking (PCLN) and Performant Financial (PFMT)

Booking (NASDAQ:PCLN) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and Performant Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial $132.05 million 0.80 -$12.72 million ($0.19) -10.53

Booking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Performant Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -1.49% -17.82% -10.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Booking and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performant Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking presently has a consensus price target of $2,500.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Performant Financial.

Summary

Booking beats Performant Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services to consumers and local partners. It operates Booking.com that connects travelers with various selection of incredible places to stay; priceline.com, one-stop- shop for hotel rooms, rental cars, airline tickets, vacation packages, and cruises; and KAYAK, a search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservations; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers, and restaurant reservation management services to restaurants. It operates in approximately 220 countries and territories in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to several federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

