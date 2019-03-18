Analyzing Green Polkadot Box (GPDB) and Murphy USA (MUSA)

Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Green Polkadot Box alerts:

This table compares Green Polkadot Box and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 1.49% 24.36% 7.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Polkadot Box and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Polkadot Box 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 3 0 0 2.00

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Green Polkadot Box.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Polkadot Box and Murphy USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $14.36 billion 0.18 $213.60 million $5.41 14.86

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Green Polkadot Box.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Green Polkadot Box has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Green Polkadot Box on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Polkadot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Polkadot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Polkadot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.