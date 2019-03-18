Analyzing Identiv (INVE) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NASDAQ:UAVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Identiv and AgEagle Aerial Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 4 0 3.00 AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Identiv presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Identiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Identiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv -6.02% -11.14% -5.01% AgEagle Aerial Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Identiv and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $78.14 million 1.02 -$4.71 million ($0.30) -17.20 AgEagle Aerial Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AgEagle Aerial Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Identiv.

Summary

Identiv beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. Its Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. Its Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. Its All Other segment provides chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

