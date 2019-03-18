Analyzing Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) and Its Competitors

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) is one of 102 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Millicom International Cellular to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $4.07 billion -$10.00 million 216.07 Millicom International Cellular Competitors $43.42 billion $1.99 billion 19.15

Millicom International Cellular’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular Competitors 751 2770 4038 169 2.47

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular -0.18% 0.91% 0.29% Millicom International Cellular Competitors -39.99% 7.28% 2.31%

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 910.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular rivals beat Millicom International Cellular on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also fixed services, including broadband, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and mobile, fixed, and value-added services to large, small, and medium businesses, as well as governmental entities As of December 31, 2018, the company served 48.3 million business-to-consumer mobile customers; and 4.1 million connected homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.