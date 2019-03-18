Anglo American (AAL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.33

News stories about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a news sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,952.67 ($25.52).

AAL opened at GBX 1,939 ($25.34) on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,731 ($22.62) per share, with a total value of £9,468.57 ($12,372.36).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

