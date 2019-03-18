Anthem Inc (ANTM) Holdings Cut by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 2.9% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $66,313,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $304.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,819.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,601 shares of company stock worth $7,631,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

