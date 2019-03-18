Anthem Inc (ANTM) is Partner Fund Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,269 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 3.2% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $118,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.94. The stock had a trading volume of 160,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,733. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,819.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

