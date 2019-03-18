AON (AON) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Shares of AON opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. AON has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $173.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $711,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,585,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,470 shares of company stock worth $13,468,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AON by 14,228.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,875.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

