Apache Co. (APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.29. Apache posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

APA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. 881,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Apache has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Apache by 19.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Apache by 4.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 17.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

