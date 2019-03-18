Apollon Trading Down 15.8% This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $404,474.00 and approximately $847.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000458 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 151.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

